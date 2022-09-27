ServiceNow and KPMG announce alliance to help customers in the Caribbean with their digital transformation

ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has announced an alliance with KPMG Caricom. The alliance will help corporations and governments in the Caribbean automate, streamline, and consolidate processes which increased visibility to their IT infrastructure.

This alliance aims to improve the efficiency of each customer and user, unlocking their productivity potential, reducing costs, and allowing the flexibility required to meet the needs of their stakeholders.

This alliance will allow KPMG to provide its clients with an unrivalled experience and services in the Caribbean region. The world-class cloud services of ServiceNow platform will be supplemented with the consulting expertise and resources from one of the most important global consulting companies, driving the regional market to a level never seen before.

The road map of ServiceNow in Latin America is to expand the business in all countries of the region with the help of its partners. The Caribbean, specifically, is a region with high activity and demand for digital transformation services and platforms.

Furthermore, Raymond Campbell, Head of Advisory KPMG Caricom commented, “This is an exciting opportunity to deliver significant transformation to our clients across Caricom, covering Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago. As organizations in the region grapple with their digital journeys and look to accelerate their move away from manual processes to create great experiences for their employees and customers, KPMG professionals, through our global strategic alliance with ServiceNow, can deliver value to clients at pace and scale.”

The digital transformation process takes on special significance in the Caribbean region where the growth of digital tools has shown huge potential. For example, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), about 70% of the Caribbean population uses the Internet, and the average annual growth of Internet Penetration was 8% in the last ten years, which makes evident the need for a reliable digital infrastructure always available for each user in the region.

“I am delighted that KPMG’s global alliance with ServiceNow is extending to KPMG firms in the Caribbean (Caricom). With KPMG having recently been recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow Global Transformation Partner of the Year, I look forward to this globally successful collaboration continuing to deliver impactful solutions for clients in the region.” Andrew Keeling, Global Alliance Director, ServiceNow, KPMG International, said.

“We have come this far thanks to our partners and the great work our sales team has done in providing solutions to all our customers. We are extremely honored to finally capitalize on our alliance in the Caribbean with KPMG. With this joint effort, we will deliver great value to our customers.” Mauricio García-Cepeda, Vice President & General Manager, ServiceNow Spanish Latin America, concluded.

ServiceNow continues to move forward with the commitment to meet the growing demand for services and digital transformation in Latin America and the Caribbean, creating ties and alliances with key players in the region, such as KPMG, to expand its services to customers with digital infrastructure, automation resources and workflows that will provide greater accessibility and dynamism for all its clients in the Caribbean.