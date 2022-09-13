Sandy Lane hotel worker now missing

by AirBourne / September 13th, 2022

Police are urging Barbadians to help locate missing 44 year old Steve Marlon Orlando Gittens from Gibbs, St Peter.

DESCRIPTION:

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, medium build, dark complexion, has a low haircut, broad nose, small eyes, small ears which are pierced once in each ear lobe, a broad forehead, and receding hair line. He is soft spoken and is an introvert. He sometimes is repetitive when answering questions.

He was last seen on Wednesday31st August at his work place Sandy Lane Hotel, Sandy Lane, St. James about 16:30 hours and has not been seen or heard from since. At the time he was wearing a green tee shirt with a pattern to the front, a long pair of jeans and black Timberland shoes and was clean shaven.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Steve Gittens, is asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

