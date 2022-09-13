Sandy Lane hotel worker now missing

Police are urging Barbadians to help locate missing 44 year old Steve Marlon Orlando Gittens from Gibbs, St Peter.

DESCRIPTION:

He was last seen on Wednesday31st August at his work place Sandy Lane Hotel, Sandy Lane, St. James about 16:30 hours and has not been seen or heard from since. At the time he was wearing a green tee shirt with a pattern to the front, a long pair of jeans and black Timberland shoes and was clean shaven.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Steve Gittens, is asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.