Radical Caribbean Cup returns to T&T and Wallerfield

The third round of the 2022 Radical Caribbean Cup (RCC), originally scheduled for Bushy Park Barbados, will now take place at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway in Trinidad & Tobago. To be run over the weekend of October 8/9, it will be organised by the T&T Automobile Sports Association (TTASA), after which the cars will be shipped on to Guyana for the final at South Dakota on November 12/13.

Championship co-ordinator Kurt Seabra said: “We had confirmed that a round of the RCC would be held in T&T in 2023 but were blown away by the invitation to take the series back this year through a collaboration between Fast Parts Caribbean and TTASA. Fast Parts have been huge supporters of the RCC so of course we jumped on board. We are very excited at the chance to showcase the Radical SR3s for the very supportive Trinidadian motor sport spectators and to have Round 3 of the competitive RCC as the feature class at the Fast Parts Caribbean Circuit Racing Invitational.”

With four wins in the six races so far run in Barbados in July and August, Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey leads the standings with 125 points, while six podium finishes keep T&T’s Kristian Boodoosingh in the hunt for the title at the half-way stage of the season with 100 points. Jamaica’s Senna Summerbell is third (56pts) with Sean Maloney the highest-placed Barbadian in fourth (51pts), having won once last month. There are smaller margins in the Nations Cup, although Guyana also leads on 130 points, ahead of Barbados (110pts), T&T (105pts) and Jamaica (63pts).

The first and so far only round of the RCC to be run at Wallerfield was the curtain-raiser in June 2018, when the former Suzuki Challenge Series SR3 Cup was first upgraded to a regional championship. Stuart Maloney, who went on to become the inaugural RCC Champion, won the first two races, while hometown teenage sensation Isa Deen claimed an impressive SR3 debut victory in the third. Fifteen-year-old Deen also established the Radical Lap Record for the 1.4-kilometre circuit, while Maloney’s brother Mark, familiar with the venue from his previous CMRC visits in his Mazda RX-3, had earlier established the Qualifying Record.

While the series has not visited the country since then, T&T has been well-presented by strong performances from its drivers on tour. Deen went on to finish third at year-end, after a second race win at Bushy Park Barbados, when he was the highest points-scorer of the day, and a further six podium finishes; only a poor run of luck at the final at South Dakota in Guyana prevented him finishing runner-up to Stuart Maloney.

Despite missing the Wallerfield opener, Boodoosingh finished fourth in 2018, with two race wins in Barbados and a second place in Guyana his best results, then went on to finish third the following year. After missing two of the three races in the first round at Bushy Park, he won once and finished second five times before year-end to finish behind new champion, Jamaica’s William Myers and Stuart Maloney. Luke Bhola also competed for part of each season, failing to score points in only one of 18 races, with a second-place finish in Guyana behind Zane Maloney his best result, while double T&T rally champion Stuart Johnson made a one-off appearance at Bushy Park in 2019.

This is the third full season of the RCC, as only one round was run in 2020, which did not constitute a championship, and there were no races last year because of the pandemic. In the previous two seasons, there had been eight different winners in 24 races, with 2018 Champion Maloney the most successful over the two years, claiming seven victories and a further six podium finishes. Despite failing to win a race in his debut season, Myers beat the Reigning Champion to the 2019 crown by seven points after an impressively consistent performance netted him nine podium finishes.