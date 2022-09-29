QCA Week of Community & Fundraising Activities
by Bajan Reporter / September 29th, 2022
Founded in 1921, the Queen’s College Association‘s mission is to serve as a liaison between staff, and past and present students of the school.
Assisting with the financial and mental wellbeing of current students and alumni, the organisation also makes donations where needed.
This year, the association celebrates 101 years in existence during the week of October 2nd to 8th. We have planned a number of activities during the week, to aid in building community spirit among the current and past students, and as fundraising efforts for the school and alumni in need. (CLICK FOR BIGGER)