PARKINSON STUDENTS READY FOR WORK

A number of students from the Parkinson Memorial Secondary School, are returning to the classroom with a better direction as to what they would like to do, and others have now left school, feeling better armed with information as to what careers they wish to pursue.

Many have confirmed this after going through the summer internship programme with various Goddard Enterprises Ltd (GEL) subsidiary companies. Eleven of them interned at the Goddard Catering Group (GCG) at what is familiarly known as the flight kitchen. Of the eleven there, two were assigned to the office, two worked in Ground Handling and the other seven were assigned to work in the actual kitchen where they assisted in preparing meals for flights out of Barbados for the many airlines. Before taking up the temporary post in the kitchen, the students were briefed and trained in HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Point) production – an internationally recognised system for ensuring food safety, and what it meant to work in that environment.

Atria Gaskin, a general studies student worked on the First-Class cold meals for British Airways on some days, while Destiny Cozier and Erica Norville worked on the hot side of the BA Club Class breakfast snacks preparing wraps for those passengers. Zaria Price worked on the pastry side of the First-Class meals, assisting with the pastry and pizza doughs which are baked fresh daily in the GCG Kitchens for local sales. Derion, a Home Economics student also learnt to make the pizza dough and stated that she like working there and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Nia interned at the flight kitchen last year and showed such interest that when she requested to stay on, there was no hesitation in giving her the opportunity because of her good work ethic and willingness to work. Her work schedule is built around any exams which she currently has to take.

Hasani Hinkson completed his internship at the Terrific Tiles Warehouse in Black Rock where he said that he learnt a lot and the period there helped him to decide what he wanted to do on leaving school.

Hasani, the past Head Boy at the school, along with Daveena Bayliss, the past Deputy Head Girl, won the inaugural Goddard Awards of Excellence for exhibiting the core values of the Goddard company and for being model students. They received their plaques and scrolls at the school’s graduation in July. Hasani said that he was quite shocked and surprised when the award was announced as he did not even know that there was such an award to be won.

In addition to the time spent on the job at the various subsidiaries, the students had a classroom session at the GEL Head Office Training Room where they received some valuable advice from the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Natasha Small and the Divisional People Manager – Automotive & Talent Development – Stephanie Catling-Birmingham. These were lively sessions on Personal Branding, Professionalism, Work Ethics and what employers were looking for in their employees.

The session with the CFO looked at ‘Your Money and You’ and gave them insight into the sources, uses and attitudes towards money, tips on saving and how much to save per month, good vs bad debt, budgeting and sticking to it, as well as managing credit cards and giving to others.

The students were very receptive to the information given and participated by asking questions and promising to put what they had learnt onto practice. They were also encouraged to share what they had learnt with family members.

In total, 21 students were enrolled in the 2022 internship programme.