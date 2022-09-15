New Book of Travel Tales to Benefit Two Local Charities

Two Barbadian charities will benefit from the latest publication by awarding-winning broadcast journalist and author, Dr. Sharon Milagro Marshall. She has just published a collection of international travel tales entitled Journeys: Around the World for Love and Money, which she describes as her “pandemic publication project”.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of this limited-edition book will go to St. Matthias Anglican Church and to the BARP Charitable Trust, two organisations of which Sharon is a member. The funds will assist St. Matthias Church in its ongoing programme of providing food hampers to needy families in the community, and the BARP Trust in its work of assisting senior citizens with housing repairs and funding for medical expenses. Readers will be able to immerse themselves in good writing while supporting good causes.

The stories include an account of what happened when Sharon went on assignment to Grenada to interview Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and President Forbes Burnham in Guyana for a CBC television documentary; what happened when she went to South Africa with Wes Hall to watch the West Indies team play cricket; and how she met the Cuban man she married as a result of an assignment for the Caribbean Broadcasting Union.

In Journeys, Sharon tells all about these adventures, and many more. For example, she also writes about her travels to India and New Zealand as a flight attendant with Pan Am; about what happened when she and her childhood friend Beverley stopped in Turkey on a Mediterranean cruise; about a month she spent in Shanghai, China, on assignment for the Caribbean Development Bank; and about her experiences when she went to the South of France for a French language immersion programme.

For readers who have curtailed their international travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Journeys – a hardcover, full-colour publication – will be their passport to fascinating trips around the world.

Copies of the book are available at the BARP office in Marine Gardens, Hastings, Christ Church, and at the St. Matthias Church office on St. Matthias Road. Journeys: Around the World for Love and Money can also be purchased from Cloister Bookstore, the Barbados Museum and Historical Society Gift Shop and from the author.