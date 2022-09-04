More Gunplay in St Philip, Next murder less than a Day after AG speaks

Barely over 24 hours after a Press Conference on Gun based Crime with the Attorney General of Barbados, Officers are investigating yet another murder at Lynches, St. Philip.

It was reported about 8:40 pm on Saturday 3rd September, 2022; they were a number of people liming in an area under a street light playing dominoes, a motor vehicle approached the area stopped and suddenly a number of masked men jumped out the car and started shooting.

Thus caused the crowd to scatter for safety. Moments later A man found left lying motionless with several noticeable injuries.

He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor who visited the scene.