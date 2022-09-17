MOHAMMAD NABI JOINS CPL T20’s JAMAICA TALLAWAHS

Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will join the Jamaica Tallawahs at the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Nabi has played 237 times for Afghanistan in international matches and brings a huge amount of experience from T20 cricket across the globe.

This will be Nabi’s third time playing for a Hero CPL franchise having previous represented the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and the Saint Lucia Kings.

Nabi will be available for selection for the Tallawahs from the start of the Guyana leg of the tournament.