MOHAMMAD NABI JOINS CPL T20’s JAMAICA TALLAWAHS

by Bajan Reporter / September 17th, 2022

Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will join the Jamaica Tallawahs at the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Nabi has played 237 times for Afghanistan in international matches and brings a huge amount of experience from T20 cricket across the globe.

This will be Nabi’s third time playing for a Hero CPL franchise having previous represented the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and the Saint Lucia Kings.

Nabi will be available for selection for the Tallawahs from the start of the Guyana leg of the tournament.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • 1 IMG 20220525 WA0014
  • GenacBB Web Ads 336 x 280
  • TSSG Report Workshop
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen