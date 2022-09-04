“LAUREATES OF THE CARIBBEAN – THE RUM BAR LIME”

by Bajan Reporter / September 4th, 2022

SUNDAY 11 SEPTEMBER, 2022

4:00 PM LAUREATES OF THE CARIBBEAN – THE RUM BAR LIME

Hosted by Attillah Springer and Melissa Noel

Location: The Rogers Garden (In person and streaming to Youtube)

Event Description:

Laureates of the Caribbean is the Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival’s ode to the oral tradition of the Caribbean, a tradition heavily influenced and shaped by the indigenous folk-stories of each island, the waves of immigration, indentured labor, and West African culture deposited by the millions of slaves captured and forced to live and work in the colonies during the transatlantic slave trade. Laureates is a foot stomping, hand-clapping gayelle where poetry is the bois. It is our highest commendation to our storytellers who weave words in metaphor and feeling into poetry. Laureates is the lion who does not roar in pentameter; is how we make love with words…is the peculiar kinda way we twist our pain into a passionate lyrical dance to a song that plays to the rhythm that beats in a Caribbean heart only.

This year, as we emerge on the other side of a universally traumatic experience, even as we mourn the loss of many of our beloved; as we wrestle with a type of survivors' guilt that says 'there-but-for-the-grace-of-God-go-I', we the people turn to you, our poets, to usher us into a celebratory ergo cautious return the the worlds that wait outside. Bring us your poetry that speaks of love, of triumph and of joy and we will give you our all.

This year, as we emerge on the other side of a universally traumatic experience, even as we mourn the loss of many of our beloved; as we wrestle with a type of survivors’ guilt that says ‘there-but-for-the-grace-of-God-go-I’, we the people turn to you, our poets, to usher us into a celebratory ergo cautious return the the worlds that wait outside. Bring us your poetry that speaks of love, of triumph and of joy and we will give you our all.

Join us as we gather under the shady boughs of The Rogers Garden, a beautiful Brooklyn-based rum bar quick to remind you of Home and of the sheer marvel of being Caribbean.

Poets: Keisha Gaye-Anderson; Ras Atiba; Ryan O’Neil; Cheryl Boyce-Taylor; Mervyn Taylor; Sherese Francis; Adrian Augier; Dawad Philip; Urayoán Noel

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • 1 IMG 20220525 WA0014
  • GenacBB Web Ads 336 x 280
  • TSSG Report Workshop
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen