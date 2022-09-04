“LAUREATES OF THE CARIBBEAN – THE RUM BAR LIME”

SUNDAY 11 SEPTEMBER, 2022

4:00 PM LAUREATES OF THE CARIBBEAN – THE RUM BAR LIME

Hosted by Attillah Springer and Melissa Noel

Location: The Rogers Garden (In person and streaming to Youtube)

Event Description:

Laureates of the Caribbean is the Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival’s ode to the oral tradition of the Caribbean, a tradition heavily influenced and shaped by the indigenous folk-stories of each island, the waves of immigration, indentured labor, and West African culture deposited by the millions of slaves captured and forced to live and work in the colonies during the transatlantic slave trade. Laureates is a foot stomping, hand-clapping gayelle where poetry is the bois. It is our highest commendation to our storytellers who weave words in metaphor and feeling into poetry. Laureates is the lion who does not roar in pentameter; is how we make love with words…is the peculiar kinda way we twist our pain into a passionate lyrical dance to a song that plays to the rhythm that beats in a Caribbean heart only.

Join us as we gather under the shady boughs of The Rogers Garden, a beautiful Brooklyn-based rum bar quick to remind you of Home and of the sheer marvel of being Caribbean.