Kaleb Burke, teenager missing, please help!

The Barbados Police Service is urging all Barbadians to help locate missing 13 year old Kaleb Burke from Eversley Road, Brittons Hill, Saint Michael. He was reported missing by his Mother Lasaunta Cenac from same address who last saw him about 6 pm on Friday 23rd September 2022 when he left home. .

DESCRIPTION:

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Kaleb Burke, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at telephone number 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.