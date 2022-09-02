“I BELONG TO THE HOUSE OF MUSIC: KING OF SOCA, FEA. LADY MONTANO”

FRIDAY 9 SEPTEMBER, 2022

6:00 PM – I BELONG TO THE HOUSE OF MUSIC: KING OF SOCA FEATURING LADY MONTANO

Hosted by Attillah Springer

Location: Center For Fiction (In person and streaming to Youtube)

Event Description:

With the launch of the biography of Machel Montano entitled King of Soca, the Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival opening night will offer its stage to Elizabeth Lady Montano, the book’s author and mother of its namesake. Machel Montano is a legend and a giant of soca music, a genre birthed from Africa and East Indian sonic elements in Trinidad and Tobago. Lady, as she is universally called, will share what she calls the ‘ultimate insider’ information charting how her son became the biggest name in soca music and how that international journey began right here in Brooklyn.

Newly launched in Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday 26 July 2022, to a largely virtual audience, this book’s release is part of the celebration of his remarkable 40-year tenure in the music industry.

In conversation with Lady Montano is Attillah Springer, a modern-day archivist, jouvayist, and scholar of Trinidadian and Afro-Caribbean culture. The conversation is expected to be a multimedia experience fitting for a musician whose life has been a beautiful reel of sound, rhythm, word, color, and movement.