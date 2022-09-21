GEL MAKES A $40 MILLION BID FOR PANAMANIAN COMPANY

Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) is seeking to acquire a meals company that operates in the Tocumen International Airport, Panama City in the Republic of Panama.

GEL through its subsidiary Goddard Catering Group Inc (GCG) has submitted a binding proposal for the acquisition of IMC Caribbean Holding Corp (IMC Caribbean) which is the sole shareholder of International Meal Company Panama, S.A. (IMC Panama).

IMC Panama operates the food and beverage concessions located in Terminals 1 and 2 of the Tocumen International Airport, in Panama City. The proposed bid is for $40 million US dollars.

“GEL is looking forward to the acceptance of our bid to acquire the International Meal Company in Panama as it would connect us with a vital hub in Central America and it would be a major focal point for trade. The company has much experience, and we are looking forward to working with the team there and to build on their success to date,” stated Anthony Ali, CEO and Managing Director Goddard Enterprises Limited.