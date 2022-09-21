GEL MAKES A $40 MILLION BID FOR PANAMANIAN COMPANY

by Bajan Reporter / September 21st, 2022

Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) is seeking to acquire a meals company that operates in the Tocumen International Airport, Panama City in the Republic of Panama.

GEL through its subsidiary Goddard Catering Group Inc (GCG) has submitted a binding proposal for the acquisition of IMC Caribbean Holding Corp (IMC Caribbean) which is the sole shareholder of International Meal Company Panama, S.A. (IMC Panama).

IMC Panama operates the food and beverage concessions located in Terminals 1 and 2 of the Tocumen International Airport, in Panama City. The proposed bid is for $40 million US dollars.

GEL is looking forward to the acceptance of our bid to acquire the International Meal Company in Panama as it would connect us with a vital hub in Central America and it would be a major focal point for trade. The company has much experience, and we are looking forward to working with the team there and to build on their success to date,” stated Anthony Ali, CEO and Managing Director Goddard Enterprises Limited.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • 1 IMG 20220525 WA0014
  • GenacBB Web Ads 336 x 280
  • TSSG Report Workshop
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen