GEL AWARDS TWO SCHOLARSHIPS TO ST MARY’S GRADUATES

by Bajan Reporter / September 3rd, 2022

An aspiring Flight Attendant and ambitious Doctor-to-be are the recipients of the Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) annual scholarships awarded to two outstanding students of the Mary’s Primary School.

Katrina Depeiza-Skeete and Alfa Andrews will be leaving their alma mater with mixed feelings as they embark on the new adventure of entering secondary school. Katrina will be heading to Combermere, while Alfa will take his place at Harrison College, as of September 2022.

The outgoing Head Girl at St. Mary’s, <strong>Katrina</strong> likes drawing and singing and also plays drums at her church and though she has not travelled as yet, she has dreams of being a Flight Attendant.

Alfa aspires to be a doctor and has a love for mathematics, grammar and composition. The avid reader is looking forward to going to Harrison College and hopefully getting involved in some extracurricular activities, but he is unsure which ones as yet. His mother confirmed that when he heard the results, he ran from one end of the house to the other, excited that he got to the school of his choice.

For more than 12 years, Goddard Enterprises Limited has been awarding these scholarships to two students at St. Mary’s Primary as part of their adoption of the school.

Shareka Clarke Executive Assistant at GEL presents the plaque to Alfa Andrews

The scholarships, worth $1,500 each, are to assist in the purchase of the uniforms and the general school supplies required as they transition to their new schools.

The two students also each received a personal engraved plaque, and their names will now join the other students whose names are inscribed on the GEL Shield that remains at the school.

The scholarship winners are chosen, based on their attitude, dedication and hard work at school generally, and while preparing for the common entrance examination.

