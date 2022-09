CONDOLENCE BOOK OPEN FOR THE LATE QUEEN ELIZABETH II

The British High Commission wishes to inform members of the public that following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a condolence book has been opened at the office of the High Commission, Lower Collymore Rock, St Michael.

The hours of access are as follows:

Monday – Thursday 12 – 15 September 9.00 am – 3.00 pm

Friday 16 September 9.00 am – 1.00 pm

Parking will be available outside the High Commission compound.