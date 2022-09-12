Come, join the Discussion on Disabilities Policy & Legislative Proposals at the following Town Hall Meetings

by Bajan Reporter / September 12th, 2022

The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs in collaboration with the Advisory Committee on Persons with Disabilities is inviting the public to attend Town Hall Meetings to provide input as we seek to prepare a national policy and legislation to improve the lives of Persons with Disabilities.

Local residents are invited to either attend in person or join the Barbadian Diaspora virtually.

Come and join the Discussion on Disabilities Policy and Legislative Proposals at the upcoming Town Hall Meetings, each is 6:30 to 9:00 pm

15 September
Hugh Springer Auditorium
Solidarity House
Barbados Workers Union
Harmony Hall
St. Michael
https://is.gd/1PwD_Bds

21 September
Ivan Harewood Centre
Christ Church Parish Church
Church Hill
Christ Church
https://is.gd/2PwD_Bds

29 September
Alexandra School
Queen Street
St. Peter
https://is.gd/3PwD_Bds

 

