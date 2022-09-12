Come, join the Discussion on Disabilities Policy & Legislative Proposals at the following Town Hall Meetings

The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs in collaboration with the Advisory Committee on Persons with Disabilities is inviting the public to attend Town Hall Meetings to provide input as we seek to prepare a national policy and legislation to improve the lives of Persons with Disabilities.





Come and join the Discussion on Disabilities Policy and Legislative Proposals at the upcoming Town Hall Meetings, each is 6:30 to 9:00 pm



15 September

Hugh Springer Auditorium

Solidarity House

Barbados Workers Union

Harmony Hall

St. Michael

https://is.gd/1PwD_Bds



21 September

Ivan Harewood Centre

Christ Church Parish Church

Church Hill

Christ Church

https://is.gd/2PwD_Bds



29 September

Alexandra School

Queen Street

St. Peter

https://is.gd/3PwD_Bds

