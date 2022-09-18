“Care of the Elderly in a Rapidly Ageing Society” – 21st Sept. 2022 at 7:00 pm

The Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs (MPEA) will be hosting a free webinar (link to be announced) on “Care of the #Elderly in a Rapidly Ageing Society” on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

The entire month of September in Barbados has been designated a time to celebrate our senior citizens as well as to shed further light on the challenges they face in their later years.

The world continues its rapidly ageing process and it is well-known that, as people age, they face a number of challenges. These range from restricted mobility and lifestyle, to being more financially and socially dependent, the psychological and emotional pain of losing loved ones and #elderabuse. This means that always high on the ageing agenda must be efforts to remain healthy, active and safe.

Declining health is certainly one of our major concerns, as non-communicable diseases increase which may result in #disabilities during older years, such as #blindness or amputations. There has also been an increase in #dementias with not enough public information on how to deal with these illnesses.

The Moderator will be Mr. Ian Bourne, Communications Consultant to the Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs.

All are invited to join the discussion and contribute to the public understanding of ageing and the care older persons need as they age.