“Care of the Elderly in a Rapidly Ageing Society” – 21st Sept. 2022 at 7:00 pm

by Bajan Reporter / September 18th, 2022

The Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs (MPEA) will be hosting a free webinar (link to be announced) on “Care of the #Elderly in a Rapidly Ageing Society” on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

The entire month of September in Barbados has been designated a time to celebrate our senior citizens as well as to shed further light on the challenges they face in their later years.

The world continues its rapidly ageing process and it is well-known that, as people age, they face a number of challenges. These range from restricted mobility and lifestyle, to being more financially and socially dependent, the psychological and emotional pain of losing loved ones and #elderabuse. This means that always high on the ageing agenda must be efforts to remain healthy, active and safe.

Declining health is certainly one of our major concerns, as non-communicable diseases increase which may result in #disabilities during older years, such as #blindness or amputations. There has also been an increase in #dementias with not enough public information on how to deal with these illnesses.

Through this public education webinar, some of these challenges will be explored and discussions on how to manage throughout your older years and even how to take care of elderly loved ones. On the panel of expert discussants will be Gerontologist, <strong>Dr. Ambrose Ramsay</strong>, President of the Alzheimer's Association, <strong>Ms. Pamelia Brereton</strong>, <strong>Ms Colleen Walcott</strong> - Director of the National Assistance Board (NAB), Gerontology Researcher, <strong>Ms. Trudy Rowe-Weeks</strong> and Special Advisor to the Government on Elder Affairs <strong>Ms. Cynthia Forde J.P., M.P</strong>.

Through this public education webinar, some of these challenges will be explored and discussions on how to manage throughout your older years and even how to take care of elderly loved ones. On the panel of expert discussants will be Gerontologist, Dr. Ambrose Ramsay, President of the Alzheimer’s Association, Ms. Pamelia Brereton, Ms Colleen Walcott – Director of the National Assistance Board (NAB), Gerontology Researcher, Ms. Trudy Rowe-Weeks and Special Advisor to the Government on Elder Affairs Ms. Cynthia Forde J.P., M.P.

The Moderator will be Mr. Ian Bourne, Communications Consultant to the Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs.

All are invited to join the discussion and contribute to the public understanding of ageing and the care older persons need as they age.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • 1 IMG 20220525 WA0014
  • GenacBB Web Ads 336 x 280
  • TSSG Report Workshop
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen