BWA Stations in the North Offline
The Barbados Water Authority informs residents of some St. Lucy and St. Peter districts today Sunday, September 11th that it has had to stop pumping from two Stations in the north to facilitate repair of burst mains in Josey Hill and Chance Hall in St. Lucy.
As a result, customers in the following areas may experience low pressure or a water outage while the repairs are underway.
Durhams
Glendalough Road
Jemmotts
Josey Hill
Lowlands
Mount View
Peterses
Rock Hall
St. Clements
Alexandria
Castle Tenantry
Cave Hill
Church Hill
Date Tree Hill
Lamberts
Mount Gay
Oxford
Risk
and surrounding areas.
The Authority will make every effort to assist residents via tanker as a temporary measure and will update customers once repairs are complete.
The Barbados Water Authority apologizes for the inconvenience this service disruption may cause.