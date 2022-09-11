BWA Stations in the North Offline

The Barbados Water Authority informs residents of some St. Lucy and St. Peter districts today Sunday, September 11th that it has had to stop pumping from two Stations in the north to facilitate repair of burst mains in Josey Hill and Chance Hall in St. Lucy.

As a result, customers in the following areas may experience low pressure or a water outage while the repairs are underway.

Durhams

Glendalough Road

Jemmotts

Josey Hill

Lowlands

Mount View

Peterses

Rock Hall

St. Clements

Alexandria

Castle Tenantry

Cave Hill

Church Hill

Date Tree Hill

Lamberts

Mount Gay

Oxford

Risk

and surrounding areas.

The Authority will make every effort to assist residents via tanker as a temporary measure and will update customers once repairs are complete.

The Barbados Water Authority apologizes for the inconvenience this service disruption may cause.