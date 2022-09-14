BWA Pumping Station Offline. Outages possible in St Michael, St James and St Thomas

The BWA advises today, Wednesday, September 14th how one of its facilities was affected by an electrical supply issue and is currently offline in St. Michael.

As a result, residents in parts of St. Michael, St. James and St. Thomas may experience low water pressure or outages.

The affected areas may include:

In St. Michael:

Lodge Hill, Hinds Hill, Clermont, Warrens Heights, Warrens Terrace, Warrens Park, Warrens, Rock Dundo, University Drive, Airlie Tenantry, Grazettes, Clermont, Well Gap and surrounding areas.

In St. James:

Husbands, Clearview Heights, Meadow Vale Heights, Crystal Heights, Hoytes Village, Hoytes Terrace, Prior Park, Holders Hill, Durant Village, John Plains, West Terrace Gardens, West Terrace Heights, Husbands Gardens, Husbands Heights, Oxnards, Prior Park, Wanstead Heights, Wanstead Gardens, Thorpes, Haynesville, Bamboo Ridge, Seaview, Walcott’s Road- Sandy Lane, Bennetts Road and surrounding districts.

In St. Thomas:

Plumtree, Blowers, Bagatelle Gardens, Bagatelle Terrace, Welches, Welches Terrace, Welches Gardens, Redmans Village, Melrose, Welches Grove, Bagatelle Park, Arthur Seat, Welches Heights, Kew Land, Padmore Village, Clover Crescent and surrounding areas.

Tankers have been dispatched to assist, and residents will be updated on the progress of the work.

The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience this service disruption may cause. (