BWA Payment Centre Open Every Saturday Until October 31st

by Bajan Reporter / September 20th, 2022

The Barbados Water Authority will give customers the opportunity to visit its Payment Centre in the Pine for a limited period on Saturdays, between 8:30 am and 12 noon starting September 24th, 2022.

Every Saturday until October 29th, staff will be available at that location to assist persons who may wish to discuss their account balances or make payments.

The BWA is prepared to be flexible with its payment plans for customers whose accounts are in arrears and will work with them to arrive at a repayment schedule that best meets their individual financial situation.

Persons are encouraged to take advantage of this period of amnesty for accounts in arrears, and visit the office at their convenience to settle the debt.

