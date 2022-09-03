BULBY YORK TEAMS UP WITH MAXI PRIEST FOR NEW SINGLE

Legendary producer Collin ‘Bulby’ York recruits world-renowned crooner Maxi Priest to explore the ups and downs of toxic love on his new single, “Want Her Love.” The second single off of York’s upcoming album, “Want Her Love” will be released on all platforms on August 26th.

“I really want her love, but she’s just no good for me. I wanna fall in love but I gotta give it up because it just can never be…”

“Love is complicated in so many ways,” says Bulby York. “Sometimes we don’t even realize how much we put into it, and then don’t get what we want out of it.”

On “Want Her Love” Maxi Priest continues to balance his reggae roots with the pop music flavor that he is known for. This formula landed him at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Close to You” in 1990 and earned him worldwide acclaim for “Wild World,” a cover of Cat Steven’s classic, and “House Call” with Shabba Ranks.

Bulby and Maxi collaborated in 2016 on “All Night” (with Brigadier Jerry) for Bulby York Music’s debut album Epic & Ting. They paired up again on “Easy to Love” (with Stylo G) for BYM’s most recent album Heartcrafted in 2020.