“BLACK POWERFUL – HOW ONE TRINIDADIAN MAN CHANGED THE LANDSCAPE OF LANGUAGE FOREVER”

SUNDAY 11 SEPTEMBER, 2022

Hosted by Amanda Choo Quan in conversation with Natasha Marin, Abeyo Jackson, and Yao Ramesar.

Location: Virtual via ZOOM

Event Description:

Kwame Ture invented the philosophy of “Black Power“– and yet, on the off chance he might be credited for it, it may be by someone who refuses to recognize his Triniadianness. Why is that? What do we lose when Blackness becomes unspecific, and when the diaspora does not give credit where it is due?

Curated and moderated by Amanda Choo Quan.