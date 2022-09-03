“BLACK POWERFUL – HOW ONE TRINIDADIAN MAN CHANGED THE LANDSCAPE OF LANGUAGE FOREVER”

by Bajan Reporter / September 3rd, 2022

SUNDAY 11 SEPTEMBER, 2022

1:00 PM BLACK POWERFUL – HOW ONE TRINIDADIAN MAN CHANGED THE LANDSCAPE OF LANGUAGE FOREVER

Hosted by Amanda Choo Quan in conversation with Natasha Marin, Abeyo Jackson, and Yao Ramesar.

Location: Virtual via ZOOM

Event Description:

Kwame Ture invented the philosophy of “Black Power“– and yet, on the off chance he might be credited for it, it may be by someone who refuses to recognize his Triniadianness. Why is that? What do we lose when Blackness becomes unspecific, and when the diaspora does not give credit where it is due?

In this panel, artists and writers who have inhabited the Caribbean, the United States, elsewhere, and in-between, discuss the importance of showing the Caribbean as the source of social movements, language, and ideas of self-reclamation that continue to change the course of the world.

Curated and moderated by Amanda Choo Quan.

