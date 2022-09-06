Barbados Ministry of Education and Center of Science and Industry (COSI) Launch STEM Learning Lunchbox Initiative

Kay McConney, Minister of Education for Barbados and the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), the “#1 Science Museum in the Country” as voted by USA Today’s 10Best, are coming together to kick off a new initiative to deliver hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) kits, called Learning Lunchboxes, to inspire youth and families.

The Learning Lunchboxes are fun, hands-on kits that provide five, learning activities that showcase the diversity of STEM. COSI distributed over 400 NASA-themed Space kits, which have over 10 hours of content around space, at this event today and will distribute an additional 100 Virgin Hyperloop kits to high school students in the fall.

“COSI’s mission is to engage, inspire and transform lives and communities. The importance of STEM education cannot be understated, and COSI is bringing access and exposure to STEM internationally with our STEM education kits and our Learning Lunchbox program,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI. “We are thankful for the partnership with the Barbadian Government, the Honorable Minister Kay McConney and the team at the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training. We are grateful for this first program towards a long-lasting partnership with Barbados, and hope to expand the program throughout the Caribbean, bringing science literacy and fun to more learners through COSI.”

“We have worked hard together smartly, but this partnership only started a few months ago. The partnership with COSI serves to demonstrate how quickly, with the right partners, we are able to make science happen for our students,” said Honorable Kay McConney, minister of education for Barbados. “It doesn’t take years, it only takes a willing government, competent partners and excited children to get you on your path to the next great thing.”

This innovative, community-based model brings together other informal and formal education leaders to highlight the importance of STEM and to help bridge the education gap.

COSI recently partnered with NASA and the U.S. State Department to showcase STEM innovation through the Learning Lunchboxes at the World Fair in Dubai. COSI has also distributed these kits in London, Paris and other countries.