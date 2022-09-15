Barbadian Completes U.S. Government Sponsored Leadership Program

On August 27, Ryan Brathwaite, a Functional Business Analyst at the Barbados Light and Power Company, completed a two-week project in the United States as part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to engage with U.S. counterparts and share best practices with program participants.

Brathwaite participated in a project entitled “Entrepreneurship as the Engine of Prosperity and Stability-Small Business Development“, which focused on examining trends in small businesses concepts, financing, management, operations, and marketing.

Additionally, the program examined the impact of U.S. small businesses on the local, regional, national, and global economies.

Brathwaite, who has attained undergraduate degrees in Engineering and Law, is also the founder of Ticketlinkz, a leader in event management and ticketing in Barbados. In 2019, he was appointed Chairman of the Barbados National Standards Institution (BNSI), responsible for formulating quality control and standards across all sectors of the Barbadian economy.