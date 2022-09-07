BARBADIAN AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS CHEVENING SCHOLARSHIP

by Bajan Reporter / September 7th, 2022

Fourteen Chevening scholarships – fully funded by the British Government, were awarded to successful candidates from Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines. The recipients will pursue one year Master’s Degrees at a number of renowned Universities in the UK.

Barbadian awardee, <strong>Renee Crichlow</strong>, will pursue studies in Public Health and Wellbeing at the University of West London.

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood said:

“I am delighted that fourteen more outstanding individuals from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean have been awarded Chevening Scholarships this year. Chevening represents the very best of the UK and its vibrant international community.

As we continue to tackle major global issues, international cooperation is now more essential than ever. We are proud of the strides that our Caribbean awardees continue to make as part of the global Chevening family.”

Applications can be made for Chevening Scholarships at www.chevening.org/apply for the 2023 – 2024 academic year. The application period closes on 1 November, 2022.

The full list of 2022 Chevening Scholarship recipients are:  

Barbados 

  1. Renee Crichlow – University of West London, MSc Public Health and Wellbeing

Dominica 

  1. Debra Francis – London School of Economics, MSc Human Rights and Politics 
  1. Devi St. Luce – Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, School of Advanced Study, University College London, LLM Drafting Legislation, Regulation, and Policy 

Grenada 

  1. Brendon Duncan – University College London, MSc Information Security
  1. Shireen Charles – University College London, MSc Dental Public Health

 St Kitts and Nevis 

  1. Joy Napier – University of Edinburgh, MSc in International Development

 St Lucia

 Stacy Elva-Lafeuillee – University of Sussex, MA International Education and Development

  1. Yasmine Francois – University of East Anglia, MA International Social Development
  1. Chelsa Jongue – University of Westminster, MA in Communication
  1. Erland George – University of Leeds, MA Global Governance and Diplomacy 

St Vincent and the Grenadines 

  1. Maxron Holder – University of Edinburgh, LLM Law
  1. Nafesha Richardson – University College London, LLM Law
  1. Shernell Hadaway – University of Leeds, MSc in Climate Change and Environmental Policy
  1. Shafique Sam – University of Kent, MSc Economics
