BARBADIAN AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS CHEVENING SCHOLARSHIP

Fourteen Chevening scholarships – fully funded by the British Government, were awarded to successful candidates from Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines. The recipients will pursue one year Master’s Degrees at a number of renowned Universities in the UK.

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood said:

“I am delighted that fourteen more outstanding individuals from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean have been awarded Chevening Scholarships this year. Chevening represents the very best of the UK and its vibrant international community.

As we continue to tackle major global issues, international cooperation is now more essential than ever. We are proud of the strides that our Caribbean awardees continue to make as part of the global Chevening family.”

Applications can be made for Chevening Scholarships at www.chevening.org/apply for the 2023 – 2024 academic year. The application period closes on 1 November, 2022.

The full list of 2022 Chevening Scholarship recipients are:

Barbados

Renee Crichlow – University of West London, MSc Public Health and Wellbeing

Dominica

Debra Francis – London School of Economics, MSc Human Rights and Politics

Devi St. Luce – Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, School of Advanced Study, University College London, LLM Drafting Legislation, Regulation, and Policy

Grenada

Brendon Duncan – University College London, MSc Information Security

Shireen Charles – University College London, MSc Dental Public Health

St Kitts and Nevis

Joy Napier – University of Edinburgh, MSc in International Development

St Lucia

Stacy Elva-Lafeuillee – University of Sussex, MA International Education and Development

Yasmine Francois – University of East Anglia, MA International Social Development

Chelsa Jongue – University of Westminster, MA in Communication

Erland George – University of Leeds, MA Global Governance and Diplomacy

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Maxron Holder – University of Edinburgh, LLM Law

Nafesha Richardson – University College London, LLM Law

Shernell Hadaway – University of Leeds, MSc in Climate Change and Environmental Policy