ACTIF2022 ends with a commitment to building a commercial bridge for shared prosperity

The AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022 (ACTIF2022) successfully concluded in Bridgetown, Barbados, with a commitment by participants to remove the scars of the past and build a commercial bridge towards forging a prosperous future for Africa and the Caribbean.

The signing of the Partnership Agreement between Afreximbank and seven Caribbean States will usher in investments to concretise the commercial relations between the two regions, with an immediate focus on establishing an air bridge, and business to business match-making through the newly established African-Caribbean Business Council.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said that key goals had been achieved through ACTIF2022, adding, “What matters is not so much the subject area, but the attitude and approach, one for collaboration and two for de-risking, that we come now to today’s moment to be able to deal with. And that is the importance of today’s inaugural AfriCaribben Trade and Investment Forum because it allows us to see how we can work together to unlock those very difficult issues that have only been made worse, regrettably by matters beyond our control.”

The communique, read by Ambassador Chad Blackman, Permanent Representative of Barbados to the United Nations in Vienna, also thanked the 25 Heads of State and their representatives, and other government organisations for convening ACTIF2022.

ACTIF2022 was convened by the Government of Barbados and Afreximbank, in collaboration with the African Union Commission, the AfCFTA Secretariat, the Africa Business Council, the CARICOM Secretariat and the Caribbean Export Development Agency. It was co-managed by Invest Barbados and Export Barbados and attended by over 1,200 participants from 41 African countries, 16 Caribbean countries, and representatives from as far as Oceania.