3 town hall meetings for September, on Establishment of a Commission for Improving the Lives of Persons with Disabilities

The Advisory Committee to Guide the Establishment of a Commission for Improving the Lives of Persons with Disabilities will host three town hall meetings in September.

The public meetings, which will be in person and virtual, will be held from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.Members of the public are also reminded that they may submit their policy and legislative recommendations on how to improve the lives of Persons with Disabilities to inclusion@barbados.gov.bb . The deadline for submissions is Friday, September 30.

Thursday, September 15, at the Barbados Workers’ Union, Solidarity House Auditorium, Hindsbury Road, St. Michael. The link for the first meeting is https://is.gd/1PwD_Bds

Wednesday, September 21, at the Ivan Harewood Centre, Christ Church Parish Church, Church Hill, Christ Church. The link for the second meeting is https://is.gd/2PwD_Bds

The final meeting is on Thursday, September 29, at the Alexandra School, Queen’s Street, St. Peter, and the link is https://is.gd/3PwD_Bds