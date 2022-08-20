WOMEN’S SQUADS FOR WCPL AND 6IXTY CONFIRMED

The squads for the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) and the Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY have been confirmed with the best players from across the region joining up with overseas stars. Both tournaments will take place at Warner Park, St Kitts with SKYEXCH 6IXTY from 24 to 28 August and the Massy WCPL running from 31 August to 4 September.

The three teams will be captained by Hayley Matthews (Barbados Royals), Stafanie Taylor (Guyana Amazon Warriors) and Deandra Dottin (Trinbago Knight Riders). Each squad will have three overseas spots with players from South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and the USA.

The Royals will feature Pakistani bowling all-rounder, Fatima Sana, who has played 40 times for her country. Sana was part of the Pakistan squad that look part in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games tournament in Birmingham.

Joining Sana at the Royals is South African all-rounder Chloe Tyron who brings a huge amount of experience to the Barbados franchise having played 174 times for her country.

The final overseas player for the Royals is USA under-19 player Snigdha Paul. An all-rounder, Paul has impressed in the recently concluded series against the West Indies U19 side, claiming four wickets with an economy rate of 2.92.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will be joined by Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu who has played in almost 200 internationals. An opening batter, Athapaththu has made six international hundreds with an ODI high score of 178*.

Also with the Amazon Warriors is South African seam bowler, Ayabonga Khaka. With a T20 International bowling average of just 24.02 and an economy rate of 6.43, Khaka will bring wickets and control to the Warriors team.

The final Amazon Warriors overseas player is 16-year-old Isani Vaghela who has already represented the USA national team.

The Trinbago Knight Riders will feature New Zealand seam bowler Hayley Jensen who has 75 international caps and who has played for both Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash in Australia.

Joining Jensen at the Knight Riders will be South African captain Sune Luus who has made major contributions at the highest level as a spin bowling all-rounder. With 17 fifties and four five wicket hauls at the international level she brings real balance to this Knight Riders squad.

The last overseas spot for the Knight Riders goes to USA international medium pacer Geetika Kodali who was impressive at the recent Fairbreak T20 tournament in the UAE.

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said: “We are really pleased with the quality of international signings for the inaugural Massy WCPL and SKYEXCH 6IXTY tournaments and we look forward to welcoming these players in St Kitts for these two exciting competitions.”

BARBADOS ROYALS GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS HAYLEY MATTHEWS (C) STAFANIE TAYLOR (C) DEANDRA DOTTIN (C) SHAKERA SELMAN (VC) SHERMAINE CAMPBELLE (VC) ANISA MOHAMMAD (VC) FATIMA SANA (PAK) CHAMARI ATHAPATHTHU (SL) HAYLEY JENSEN (NZ) CHLOE TRYON (SA) AYABONGA KHAKA (SA) SUNE LUUS (SA) SNIGDHA PAUL (USA) ISANI VAGHELA (USA) GEETIKA KODALI (USA) RENEICE BOYCE RASHADA WILLIAMS LEE ANN KIRBY MANDY RANGRU RACHEL VINCENT KYSHONA KNIGHT BRITNEY COOPER KAYSIA SCHULTZ KYCIA KNIGHT AALIYAH ALLEYNE CHEDEAN NATION NATASHA MCLEAN SHANIKA BRUCE CHERRY-ANN FRASER SHENETA GRIMMOND AFY FLETCHER SHAMILIA CONNELL CANEISHA ISAAC QIANA JOSEPH KARISHMA RAMHARACK JANNILLEA GLASGOW JAPHINA JOSEPH SHABIKA GAJNABI STEFFIE SOOGRIM CHINELLE HENRY ZAIDA JAMES SHAWNISHA HECTOR

(C) – Captain (VC) – Vice captain

Fans can look forward to the following at The 6IXTY: