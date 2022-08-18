When the Price is Right! It’s a $601,800 Spot 7 win with Double Draw and Barbados Lottery

August 18th, 2022

Amanda Price is still reeling from the shock and surprise of being the first Spot 7 winner for 2022, with a whopping $601,800 Double Draw win with The Barbados Lottery 

Price, although a bit nervous, was excited for her first big win and expressed that she was feeling “<em>very grateful</em>”.  She purchased her winning Spot 7 ticket with the numbers <strong>05, 09, 12, 16, 20, 22, 25</strong> for Draw #28481 on Monday, 8 August 2022, from <i>The Barbados Lottery</i> Retail agent at the Rubis Service Station located in Oistins, Christ Church.

 As a regular player of The Barbados Lottery’s games for over ten years, Price stated that she plays just over two to three times a week and, in keeping with her father’s strategy, chooses her numbers from the birth dates of family members.  This approach proved to be the winning formula and she has big plans for her winnings: “I wanted to purchase a house, so this will be a very good start for me…I will be helping my mum renovate her home…invest in my daughter’s education, have enough money to complete my master’s as well and any future investments I can grow.” 

Rubis Service Station representative <strong>Verona Clarke</strong> stated that she felt very good about having the winning ticket purchased at the location by a deserving regular customer and looks forward to even bigger wins for her with Rubis.

 Mrs. Shelly Ann Hee Chung, Country Manager for IGT Antilles operations (The Barbados Lottery & Caribbean Lottery), congratulated Ms. Price on her win of a lifetime: “Our team at The Barbados Lottery is pleased about Ms. Price’s $601,800 Spot 7 win with our Double Draw game, especially as our first Spot 7 winner for the year.  It is heartening to learn that she will be fulfilling her dream for home purchase, assisting her mother and educational pursuits for herself and her daughter.  We wish her the very best for the future.” 

When asked if she intends to keep playing, Price exclaimed, “Yes I will!”  She also reminded other players to, “Keep trying, don’t give up.” 

 

For 2022 thus far, <i>The Barbados Lottery</i> has paid over $26 million to the many lucky Double Draw winners, with over $31 million paid over for 2021.  Starting from $1 per ticket with 4 draws per day, you can win up to $25,000 with the Double Draw game.

Double Draw remains one of the major brands in The Barbados Lottery’s game portfolio, with its proceeds providing financial support to the Lottery’s beneficiaries: The Barbados Olympic Association, The Barbados Turf Club, The Barbados Cricket Association and The National Sports Club Council and their sports, youth and cultural activities across Barbados.

