USAID/ESC launches Youth Council!

by Bajan Reporter / August 8th, 2022

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Eastern and Southern Caribbean (ESC) regional mission is pleased to announce the launch of the USAID/ESC Youth Council. The Youth Council is a 15-member group of young people between 18-29 years of age who will collaborate with USAID and local partners by sharing their experiences on some of the most pressing issues that affect young people. The Youth Council will also participate in USAID-wide events and will benefit from capacity building initiatives so that they can become better leaders for their communities and stronger advocates on youth issues to governments and key stakeholders across the region.

Members of the 2022 Youth Council

Antigua and BarbudaMs. Britney McDonald
The BahamasMr. Tyrecho Bonaby
BarbadosMs. Rolien Nedd
BarbadosMs. Jade Lindsay
GrenadaMs. Bevon Charles
GuyanaMr. David Henry
Saint LuciaMr. Yakub Nestor
Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesMs. Deona Nero
Saint Kitts and NevisMs. Ticoya Gilbert
SurinameMs. Sanisha Autar
Trinidad and TobagoMr. Makesi Francis

USAID/ESC Regional Representative Clinton White, commenting on the launch of the Youth Council said, “We are excited by the outstanding work that young people across the region are doing to change their communities and countries. Establishing this Youth Council is an important element of our work in the Caribbean Region.  You can’t make decisions that involve young people in the absence of their voices and ideas. The Youth Council allows USAID/ESC to engage youth  as well as an opportunity to assist them with developing stronger leadership and advocacy skills. Moreover, the Youth Council Members will also participate in USAID-wide events.  We believe this partnership will have a long and lasting impact on the Caribbean and help to build the bridge for the next generation to cross.”

(USAID/ESC Youth Council members with Ambassador Linda S. Taglialatela, U.S Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS and Mr. Clinton White, USAID/ESC Regional Representative)

Members of the Youth Council will serve for a period of one year. The group is comprised of underrepresented individuals from local communities and civil societies, including women, non-majority and indigenous communities, and other voices with less access to decision makers. Youth Council representatives hail from Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. There will also be representation from the Caribbean Youth Environment Network, the CARICOM Youth Ambassador Corps, youth detention facilities, and other regional youth organizations

