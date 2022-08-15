TWO MEN SHOT IN CITY, ONE SUCCUMBS TO WOUNDING

by DevilsAdvocate / August 15th, 2022

After a shooting last night, a man was killed and another wounded close to Nelson Street.

The shooting occurred at Beckwith Street in the city, around 12 minutes past 11.

The deceased was riddled with bullets and carried to the QEH by private vehicle. He was declared dead by 11:20 pm.

The other man was also taken for hospitalisation. Initial research suggests both were residents of Beckwith Street. There were a number of street reports hinting the victim’s sobriquuet was DOG POUND.

