Three NIA Ministers retain their seats in 2022 St. Kitts & Nevis’ General Elections

The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) representatives, Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis; Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier; and Eric Evelyn, Senior Minister in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), have been re-elected to the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis in the August 05, 2022 general elections.

According to the preliminary results announced by Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections, in Nevis 9, Mr Brantley won with a total of 1,685 votes. Dr. Patricia Bartlette of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) received 1,279 votes, while Mr. Samuel Caines of the Moral Restoration Movement (MRM) received 77 votes.

Mr Jeffers was declared winner in Nevis 11 with a total of 1,172 votes. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, Leader of the NRP received 1,113; and Mrs. Patricia Mills-Jeffers received 22 votes.

“To the NRP led by Dr. Janice Hodge and her team I commend you for a spirited fight. Our democracy in Nevis is alive and well and today we showed that we can peacefully and with decorum select those we wish to represent us.”

Meanwhile on St. Kitts, the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party, led by Dr. Terrance Drew, won six of the eight seats; the People’s Action Movement (PAM), led by Hon. Shawn Richards, won one seat; and the People’s Labour Party (PLP) led by Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris won a single seat.