Screening of the documentary Healing Roots

by AirBourne / August 12th, 2022

The Biocultural Education and Research Programme is a grantee of the Global Environment Facility, Small Grants Programme implemented by the UNDP. Our non-profit has the mandate of promoting the conservation of indigenous plant biodiversity, and the embedded traditional knowledge, for food security and health. To this end, our activity platforms encompass education and research as we explore the indigenous plant resource and document the related traditional knowledge.

One of our productions, developed to capture the knowledge within our communities, is the documentary <strong>Healing Roots</strong>. This was done in collaboration with <strong>Dr. Julia Jordan-Zachery</strong>, an award-winning Barbadian author, who is currently Departmental Chair in Gender Studies at Wake Forest University, North Carolina, USA.

The documentary focuses on elders and community practitioners who share their traditional root knowledge of plants for healing. The production was filmed and directed by Rachelle Mayers and team of Mayers Media Inc.

The National Cultural Foundation is sponsoring a six-week period of screening the documentary at the Daphne Joseph Hackett Theatre beginning at 5 pm each evening. The dates are August 09, 11, 18, 23, 25 and September 01, 06, 08, 13 and 15.

The non-profit expresses appreciation to all who made the documentary a success.

