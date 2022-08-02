Ross University Supports 13 Barbadians Charities

Adtalem Global Education and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) donated a combined total of $87,100 BBD to 13 Barbados community organisations represented at this week’s donation ceremony.

Associate Dean of Medical Sciences, Dr. Rhonda McIntyre, MBBS, FAAP, FRCP(C), expressed that Ross University and its parent company, Adtalem Global Education, value the partnership with local organisations and are committed to supporting communities where there is need. “Ross University places tremendous emphasis on community engagement, it’s one of those things we do well, and we are proud to participate in. Our students and faculty are all part of the community engagement events we organise around Barbados and beyond. And these opportunities we continue to grow while we advance the work of organisations such as yours.”

Shelly Weir, president of the Hope Foundation said the support from RUSM was integral to their organisation’s survival during the COVID-19 pandemic “[Ross] has been supporting us for the last couple of years, they are one of the organisations that have allowed us to keep our doors open… after 30 years of existence we were very vulnerable to closing our doors but this donation is really helping us to complete the project we started in December 2020 which is a lupus essential kit which helps keep lupus patients out of hospital.”

President of the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness, Kemar Saffrey said, the money they received would be used to help a small medical clinic for the unhoused who used their services.

RUSM is operated by Adtalem Global Education a global educator and workforce solutions provider that operates with a sense of purpose, focused on academic quality and making a tangible impact on the global community.