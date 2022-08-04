Oscar ‘Astro’ Browne is Culturama 48 Senior Kaiso Monarch of Nevis

Brownhill’s own Oscar “Astro” Browne has added yet another calypso crown to his trophy case, winning Nevis’ Culturama 48 TDC Senior Kaiso Monarch late last week.

Eight calypsonians faced off in two rounds, each rendering one song each round. At the end of the night the Kaiso Finals came down to the battle of the kings, with three former Culturama Kaiso Monarchs taking the top spots.

King Astro scored an unbeatable 826 points, while Keith “King Dis N’ Dat” Scarborough placed first runner-up with 809 points, and Andrew “King Hollywood” Nisbett came in at second runner-up with 806 points.

Astro’s winning renditions were “De Spell” and “Movie”; Dis N’ Dat performed “Dunce Like a Bat” and “De Plot”; and Hollywood sang “Done De Nonsense” and “Everybody Need Somebody”.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) congratulated King Astro on winning his fifth Kaiso crown. The veteran calypsonian, who is the reigning National Calypso Monarch, had last won the Kaiso crown in Nevis in 2015.

“Last night Oscar “Astro” Browne was crowned Kaiso King of Nevis yet again, unifying the national and Nevisian Kaiso King titles. He is the only Nevisian who has been able to achieve this remarkable feat.

“I wish to publicly record my personal congratulations to King Astro, and to recognize him publicly as we must now all acknowledge that he is among the greatest Kaisonians that our country has ever seen. May God continue to bless, guide, guard, and keep you. You are loved by one and all and you deserve every commendation,” he said.

In an interview with the Department of Information on July 29, the newly crown Kaiso Monarch had this to say about recapturing the crown after 7 years:

“It’s a wonderful feeling really. Even after winning so many times before the magic and excitement of winning the competition still stays with you, in fact, every time feels like the first time.

“The show overall was of good quality and the season on a whole was good. The band has been outstanding all throughout and the back-up vocalists were excellent as well. I’d like to express heartfelt gratitude to my family, my producers, everyone on my management and production team, and of course my supporters and fans.”

The Culturama 48 action continues with the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Soca Monarch Finals on Friday, July 29. On Saturday July 30 the Culturama Art, Craft, and Food Fair will be held at the Elquemedo T. Willett (ETW) Park; the Junior Cultural Street Parade takes place on the streets of Charlestown and culminates in the ETW Park; and the Wete Fete will go down at the Cultural Village.