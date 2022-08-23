MEDIA GAG ORDER ON RUSSIAN OWNED SUPER YACHT RAIDED OFF FALMOUTH BAY

Antigua and Barbuda’s Foreign Minister, E. Paul “Chet” Greene issued the following update on the investigation of the Russian-owned Super Yacht, Alfa Nero.

As promised, Antigua & Barbuda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is keeping the public informed, regarding the investigation of the Super-Yacht, Alfa Nero, which commenced on Saturday, 20th August.

The investigation is continuing. It is being conducted by a multi-agency task force of local law enforcement officials and observed by the officers of the US Federal Bureaus of Investigation (FBI), pursuant to a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) request made to the Attorney-General of Antigua and Barbuda by the Competent Authority of Government of the United States.