MEDIA GAG ORDER ON RUSSIAN OWNED SUPER YACHT RAIDED OFF FALMOUTH BAY

by AirBourne / August 23rd, 2022

Antigua and Barbuda’s Foreign Minister, E. Paul “Chet” Greene issued the following update on the investigation of the Russian-owned Super Yacht, Alfa Nero.

As promised, Antigua & Barbuda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is keeping the public informed, regarding the investigation of the Super-Yacht, Alfa Nero, which commenced on Saturday, 20th August.

The investigation is continuing. It is being conducted by a multi-agency task force of local law enforcement officials and observed by the officers of the US Federal Bureaus of Investigation (FBI), pursuant to a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) request made to the Attorney-General of Antigua and Barbuda by the Competent Authority of Government of the United States.

Britain claims Andrey Guryev Sr. (left) was a "known close associate of Vladimir Putin."

In order not to prejudice the investigation, or the rights of any persons involved, no further information, concerning the investigation will be released at this time. However, the Foreign Ministry will provide further information, as appropriate, consistent with maintaining the integrity of the matter.

