ME TIME (2022) Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart – Comedy

by Bajan Reporter / August 3rd, 2022

Director: John Hamburg Writer: John Hamburg (script) Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart & Regina Hall

Director: John Hamburg
Writer: John Hamburg (script)
Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart & Regina Hall

This Netflix feature follows a Dad who finally finds time for himself for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with an old friend for a wild weekend.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • GenacBB Web Ads 336 x 280
  • TSSG Report Workshop
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen