Ifill’s Investment Plans Secure with Mega 6 Jackpot and The Barbados Lottery

Llewellyn Ifill, has secured his investment plans with The Barbados Lottery as the island’s newest Mega 6 Jackpot winner, having won the top prize of $490,000 with a quick pick bet with the numbers: 08, 16, 29, 23, 29 and 31.

As a regular player with The Barbados Lottery since its inception, Mr. Ifill remains composed, confident and happy about his Mega 6 Jackpot victory. He purchased his winning ticket for Draw # 4973 on Saturday 30th July 2022 at The Barbados Lottery Retail Agent located at Diane’s Canteen in the Pine, Wildey, St. Michael and arrived early to collect his winning cheque.

Mr. Ifill enjoys playing his favourite Mega 6 and Double Draw games, especially for the “prize money” and he encourages all players to “Play the games. If you don’t have a ticket, you don’t have a chance.” He plans to first invest some of his winnings, pay off his mortgage and then enjoy some travelling.

Charles Roachford, owner of Diane’s Canteen and The Barbados Lottery Retail Agent, expressed his joy for Mr. Ifill and at having a Mega 6 Jackpot win at his establishment. “I am elated for Mr. Ifill and his win as he is a regular player and am happy that my establishment has sold the winning ticket. We have been due a big win since we cater to so many persons not only from the Pine area, but all around the island.”

Mrs. Shelly Ann Hee Chung, Country Manager for IGT Antilles Operation – the operators of The Barbados Lottery, congratulated Mr. Ifill on becoming the island’s newest Jackpot winner: “Our Mega 6 players are definitely on a roll! Mr. Ifill is our fifth Mega 6 Jackpot winner for the year and we are looking forward to even greater wins for our players with The Barbados Lottery. Mr. Ifill plays with us on a daily basis and easily quotes and embodies our slogan ‘Supporting Sports, Youth and Culture’ as an unwavering supporter of our games. We wish him the very best for his future plans and towards even bigger wins with The Barbados Lottery.”

The Barbados Lottery has paid out over $2.5M in jackpot and other prizes to the many lucky Mega 6 winners thus far for 2022. For 2021 over $4 million was paid to Mega 6 winners.

Starting from $1 per ticket with 4 draws per week, you too can be a winner with Mega 6. Mega 6 continues to be a favourite of the suite of seven games in The Barbados Lottery’s game portfolio, with its proceeds providing financial support to the Lottery’s Beneficiaries: The Barbados Olympic Association, The Barbados Turf Club, The Barbados Cricket Association and The National Sports Club Council and their sports, youth and cultural activities across Barbados.