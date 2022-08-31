Eagle Hall man succumbs to Gun related violence

Blackrock Police along with personnel from the Bridgetown based Criminal Investigations Department are carrying out investigations at Kings Gap, Eagle Hall, St. Michael. It was reported around 6:25 pm on Tuesday 30th August 2022 that a number of shots were heard before a man was discovered motionless in the front passenger seat of a motorcar.

Having confirmed the incident; a medical doctor was summoned and he visited the scene and pronounced death of the man.

The immediate scene has been cordoned and all vehicular and pedestrian traffic has been diverted from the area. Uniformed police officers are actively regulating traffic.

The deceased has been identified by close family members. He is Jarad Trismal Jones-Cox, 28 years, from Kings Gap, Eagle Hall St. Michael. (He died outside the front door of his home)

Meanwhile, we are appealing to the general public for any information pertaining to this incident. If you have witnessed this incident or have any knowledge about its occurrence or persons involved, we encourage you to contact the Blackrock Police Station at 417-7500 or Police Emergency at 211 or any other Police Station. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS).