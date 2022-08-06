DR TERRANCE DREW OFFICIALLY SWORN IN AS SKN’s 4th PRIME MINISTER

Dr. Terrance Michael Drew was officially sworn in this weekend as the fourth Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis by His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Governor-General, during a significant ceremony at Government House.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was sworn in after the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) convincingly won the Federal General Elections held on August 05, 2022, taking six of the 11 seats that were contested. He was administered the Oath of Office, the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Secrecy in front of elected representatives of the SKNLP, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, specially invited guests and members of the media.

In delivering remarks, Prime Minister Dr Drew publicly thanked the electorate for placing its trust in him and his team when it was called upon to choose the country’s next government.

“It was indeed an esteemed pleasure to be given the opportunity by you the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to be your Prime Minister. I consider it an office of service and I also recognize that it is an office that I do not own and I am only here at the behest of the people,” said Prime Minister Drew. “I also know that I am here for a limited time and during that time I vow to work closely with the members of my Cabinet to be named shortly, to work with those who are in other positions in government and most of all to work with our citizenry.”

Prime Minister Drew pledged to work closely with the sister island of Nevis “so that whatever issues there are that we can solve and resolve to bring our Federation closer to together.”

The honourable Prime Minister said that he was ready to serve.

“I look forward to the next five years to serving the people of St. Kitts and Nevis with distinction, with respect on the principles of good governance, transparency and integrity so that our nation can be counted among those that are the best,” he added.

The other elected members of Prime Minister Drew’s Cabinet will be sworn in at a later date. They are Dr. Denzil Douglas, Konris Maynard, Marsha Henderson, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and Samal Duggins.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew declared that Monday, August 8, 2022, is a public holiday in the Federation in recognition of the resounding victory at the polls.