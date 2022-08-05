Dominican Republic looks into case of JetBlue service flaws

JetBlue has the most flights to the Dominican Republic of any airline, around 1,500 a month from different airports. The airline has not been the exception and its passengers have been affected by the same cancellations and delays that are affecting travelers today as the world reorganizes in these post-Covid and Ukraine war days.

JetBlue serves Las Americas (Santo Domingo), Puerto Plata, Punta Cana and Santiago international airports and transports most passengers between the Dominican Republic and the United States. The airline moves around 250,000 passengers a month between both countries.

Customers are increasingly complaining of poor service and unjustified delays of flights and the mismanagement of these by the airline. The airline is a trending topic on social media.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies Alfredo Pacheco himself was affected by the flaws in service. He understands Dominicans are getting worse service than other JetBlue passengers worldwide and has called for the local aviation authorities to look into possible sanctions for violations affecting flyers. Pacheco is so bothered he recently called in a work session for the license permits to JetBlue to be removed. The Ombudsman Pablo Ulloa says he will look into the case.