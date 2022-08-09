CARICOM reacts to disastrous fire in Matanzas, Cuba

by Bajan Reporter / August 8th, 2022

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) stands with government and people of Cuba in the aftermath of the disastrous fire at the Port of Matanzas. We extend our condolences on the loss of life and wish a speedy recovery to the scores of people who were injured in this tragic accident brought on by an act of nature.

The extensive damage to infrastructure and the environment is also of concern to the Community and in the same manner of the steadfast fraternity shown to CARICOM by our sister nation, the Community stands in solidarity with Cuba as it seeks to limit the damage of this disaster and offers our assistance to our longstanding friend and partner to overcome this setback.

