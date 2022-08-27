Barbadian author Participates on International Writing Programme

by Bajan Reporter / August 27th, 2022

Barbadian author Cherie Jones has been selected to participate in the 2022 International Writing Program (IWP) Fall Residency which will be hosted by the University of Iowa.  The IWP, which is funded by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, brings together emerging and mid-career writers from around the world to Iowa City for an immersive twelve-week cultural exchange from August 20 to November 8.

Jones, who is also a copyright attorney, is the author of internationally acclaimed novel How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House. The novel was published by five major publishing houses, translated into German and French, shortlisted for the 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction (UK) and nominated for the OCM BOCAS Prize. 

Jones, who is also a copyright attorney, is the author of internationally acclaimed novel How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House. The novel was published by five major publishing houses, translated into German and French, shortlisted for the 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction (UK) and nominated for the OCM BOCAS Prize.

The International Writing Program enables participants to bring their countries’ literary works to a wider audience and learn more about U.S. society, culture, and literature.  During the program, participants will also benefit from a ten-day trip to different regions of the United States to meet and collaborate with diverse American writers.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • 1 IMG 20220525 WA0014
  • GenacBB Web Ads 336 x 280
  • TSSG Report Workshop
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen