Barbadian author Participates on International Writing Programme

Barbadian author Cherie Jones has been selected to participate in the 2022 International Writing Program (IWP) Fall Residency which will be hosted by the University of Iowa. The IWP, which is funded by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, brings together emerging and mid-career writers from around the world to Iowa City for an immersive twelve-week cultural exchange from August 20 to November 8.

The International Writing Program enables participants to bring their countries’ literary works to a wider audience and learn more about U.S. society, culture, and literature. During the program, participants will also benefit from a ten-day trip to different regions of the United States to meet and collaborate with diverse American writers.