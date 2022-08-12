12-Year Old Phoebe White Announces Debut Album “UnXpected” For September Release

The native Kentuckian blossoming songstress received a once in a lifetime opportunity to record her first album with Grammy Award-winning Riders In The Sky, Kentucky Bluegrass legends the McLain Family Band, and Folksinger Michael Johnathon, who also produced and arranged the album.

On UnXpected, Phoebe reintroduces the historical songs of America’s rural and western past to a new generation. Most of her vocals were captured in single takes, an amazing factor for a 12-year old considering the complexity of the yodeling melodies.

“When I was asked to help produce Phoebe’s album we wanted songs that did more than reveal her obvious talent, we wanted songs that would place a 12 year-old in the same historic stature of the legends that came before her,” Michael Johnathon said. “We needed an album that would present her as a musical princess of America’s front porch.”