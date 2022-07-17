Yahandje and Tae win big at the NCF’s Scotiabank Junior Monarch 2022

by Bajan Reporter / July 17th, 2022

Two new queens were crowned at the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals at the Wildey Gymnasium last (Saturday) night.

At the end of the competition, 18 year-old <strong>Yahandje Daniel</strong> was announced junior queen of calypso while 14 year-old <strong>Shontae “Tae” Alleyne-Clarke</strong> is the junior queen of soca.

Thanks to Scotiabank the winners in both competitions walked away with $2 500 in cash each and a trophy. They also each received a voucher valued at $400 thanks to the Smart Store Inc. and a computer suite which includes a laptop, desk, chair and printer valued at $1 600 thanks to Courts Barbados Limited.

The winners’ prize money has been increased by a whopping $1 000 and all participants left with prizes valuing more than what was given out in previous years.

Due to unforeseen events, contestant No. 2 Just Kari did not compete. However, the judges have advised that she should automatically place ninth in the calypso segment of the Scotiabank Junior Monarch. This means that Just Kari will receive the prize of a $750 in cash along with a voucher valued at $400 from Smart Store Inc. 

CALYPSO

POSITIONNAMESONGPOINTSPRIZES
1st place 

Yahandje

 

It Wasn’t Easy

 

100

 

$2,500 in cash, one trophy, $400 voucher and a laptop suit valued at $1600.
2nd PlaceA@lee-ahCry of the Children90$ 2,000.00 & $400 voucher
3rd PlaceKing K

 

War Zone86$ 1,500.00 & $400 voucher
4th PlaceMighty Bit BitWe Must Pray for the Island70$ 1,000.00 & $400 voucher

IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

POSITIONNAMESONGPRIZES
5th Place to 8th PlaceDanekaCries of the Youth Today$750.00 & 400 voucher
Lil EHear We Grow$750.00 & 400 voucher
Majestic MiyaMindfulness$750.00 & 400 voucher
SlayMy Choice$750.00 & 400 voucher

SOCA

POSITIONNAMESONGPOINTSPRIZES
1st place 

Tae

 

Party Nice Again

 

100

 

$2,500.00 in cash, one trophy, $400 voucher and a laptop suit valued at $1600.00.
2nd PlaceTrinity ClarkeVybzz88$ 2,000.00 & $400 voucher
3rd PlaceLil Stathis

 

Ghost Rider79$ 1,500.00 & $400 voucher
4th PlaceLeekaRelease64$ 1,000.00 & $400 voucher

 

IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

POSITIONNAMESONGPRIZES
5th Place to 8th PlaceJoshoxDip and Go Low$750.00 & 400 voucher
Joshua BLoving It$750.00 & 400 voucher
NetanyaMaking a Memory/When Last$750.00 & 400 voucher
Y.S.RHow You Feel$750.00 & 400 voucher

 

 

Other prizes

TITLE WINNERPRIZE
Best Self-penned Calypso SongA@lee-ah$500.00
Best Self-penned Soca Song Joshox$500.00
Best Anti-Bullying Song Slay$500.00 & a trophy

 

