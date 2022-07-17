Yahandje and Tae win big at the NCF’s Scotiabank Junior Monarch 2022
Two new queens were crowned at the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals at the Wildey Gymnasium last (Saturday) night.
Thanks to Scotiabank the winners in both competitions walked away with $2 500 in cash each and a trophy. They also each received a voucher valued at $400 thanks to the Smart Store Inc. and a computer suite which includes a laptop, desk, chair and printer valued at $1 600 thanks to Courts Barbados Limited.
The winners’ prize money has been increased by a whopping $1 000 and all participants left with prizes valuing more than what was given out in previous years.
Due to unforeseen events, contestant No. 2 Just Kari did not compete. However, the judges have advised that she should automatically place ninth in the calypso segment of the Scotiabank Junior Monarch. This means that Just Kari will receive the prize of a $750 in cash along with a voucher valued at $400 from Smart Store Inc.
CALYPSO
|POSITION
|NAME
|SONG
|POINTS
|PRIZES
|1st place
|
Yahandje
|
It Wasn’t Easy
|
100
|$2,500 in cash, one trophy, $400 voucher and a laptop suit valued at $1600.
|2nd Place
|A@lee-ah
|Cry of the Children
|90
|$ 2,000.00 & $400 voucher
|3rd Place
|King K
|War Zone
|86
|$ 1,500.00 & $400 voucher
|4th Place
|Mighty Bit Bit
|We Must Pray for the Island
|70
|$ 1,000.00 & $400 voucher
IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER
|POSITION
|NAME
|SONG
|PRIZES
|5th Place to 8th Place
|Daneka
|Cries of the Youth Today
|$750.00 & 400 voucher
|Lil E
|Hear We Grow
|$750.00 & 400 voucher
|Majestic Miya
|Mindfulness
|$750.00 & 400 voucher
|Slay
|My Choice
|$750.00 & 400 voucher
SOCA
|POSITION
|NAME
|SONG
|POINTS
|PRIZES
|1st place
|
Tae
|
Party Nice Again
|
100
|$2,500.00 in cash, one trophy, $400 voucher and a laptop suit valued at $1600.00.
|2nd Place
|Trinity Clarke
|Vybzz
|88
|$ 2,000.00 & $400 voucher
|3rd Place
|Lil Stathis
|Ghost Rider
|79
|$ 1,500.00 & $400 voucher
|4th Place
|Leeka
|Release
|64
|$ 1,000.00 & $400 voucher
IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER
|POSITION
|NAME
|SONG
|PRIZES
|5th Place to 8th Place
|Joshox
|Dip and Go Low
|$750.00 & 400 voucher
|Joshua B
|Loving It
|$750.00 & 400 voucher
|Netanya
|Making a Memory/When Last
|$750.00 & 400 voucher
|Y.S.R
|How You Feel
|$750.00 & 400 voucher
Other prizes
|TITLE
|WINNER
|PRIZE
|Best Self-penned Calypso Song
|A@lee-ah
|$500.00
|Best Self-penned Soca Song
|Joshox
|$500.00
|Best Anti-Bullying Song
|Slay
|$500.00 & a trophy