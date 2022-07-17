Yahandje and Tae win big at the NCF’s Scotiabank Junior Monarch 2022

Two new queens were crowned at the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals at the Wildey Gymnasium last (Saturday) night.

Thanks to Scotiabank the winners in both competitions walked away with $2 500 in cash each and a trophy. They also each received a voucher valued at $400 thanks to the Smart Store Inc. and a computer suite which includes a laptop, desk, chair and printer valued at $1 600 thanks to Courts Barbados Limited.

The winners’ prize money has been increased by a whopping $1 000 and all participants left with prizes valuing more than what was given out in previous years.

Due to unforeseen events, contestant No. 2 Just Kari did not compete. However, the judges have advised that she should automatically place ninth in the calypso segment of the Scotiabank Junior Monarch. This means that Just Kari will receive the prize of a $750 in cash along with a voucher valued at $400 from Smart Store Inc.

CALYPSO

POSITION NAME SONG POINTS PRIZES 1st place Yahandje It Wasn’t Easy 100 $2,500 in cash, one trophy, $400 voucher and a laptop suit valued at $1600. 2nd Place A@lee-ah Cry of the Children 90 $ 2,000.00 & $400 voucher 3rd Place King K War Zone 86 $ 1,500.00 & $400 voucher 4th Place Mighty Bit Bit We Must Pray for the Island 70 $ 1,000.00 & $400 voucher

IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

POSITION NAME SONG PRIZES 5th Place to 8th Place Daneka Cries of the Youth Today $750.00 & 400 voucher Lil E Hear We Grow $750.00 & 400 voucher Majestic Miya Mindfulness $750.00 & 400 voucher Slay My Choice $750.00 & 400 voucher

SOCA

POSITION NAME SONG POINTS PRIZES 1st place Tae Party Nice Again 100 $2,500.00 in cash, one trophy, $400 voucher and a laptop suit valued at $1600.00. 2nd Place Trinity Clarke Vybzz 88 $ 2,000.00 & $400 voucher 3rd Place Lil Stathis Ghost Rider 79 $ 1,500.00 & $400 voucher 4th Place Leeka Release 64 $ 1,000.00 & $400 voucher

IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

POSITION NAME SONG PRIZES 5th Place to 8th Place Joshox Dip and Go Low $750.00 & 400 voucher Joshua B Loving It $750.00 & 400 voucher Netanya Making a Memory/When Last $750.00 & 400 voucher Y.S.R How You Feel $750.00 & 400 voucher

Other prizes