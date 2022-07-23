Will Tanzania be your next adventure?

Tanzania has become, in recent, years a popular destination among world travelers. This is due to its ancient wealth and the wildlife you can find on safari. The country offers many things for tourists, from the beaches of Zanzibar to the mountains of Kilimanjaro. So if you think that Tanzania will be your next adventure, this article is perfect for you!

What is the best time to visit Tanzania?

The ideal time to visit Tanzania is between November and March. During these months, the weather is pleasant and there is less rain than during the rest of the year. In fact, the average temperature varies between 25 °C (77 °F) and 30 °C (86 °F). However, it’s also possible to travel to Tanzania in any other season.

What to see in Tanzania?

Tanzania is a vast country with an amazing diversity of landscapes, cultures, and wildlife. It is divided into three regions: coastal, central plateau, and eastern highlands. Each one of them has unique features. Here are some of the most exciting places to visit when traveling to Tanzania:

* **Zanzibar* **This island is located off the coast of Pemba Island. It is famous for its white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. You can enjoy diving or snorkeling while visiting Zanzibar.

* **Lake Manyara National Park** Located near Arusha, Lake Manyara National Park is home to over 200 species of animals, including elephants, giraffes, lions, leopards, hippopotami, crocodiles, antelopes, zebras, wildebeest, and more. If you want to see the big five, then you should go here.

The big five is a group of African mammals, which includes elephants, lions, Cape buffalo, leopards, and rhinos. They are widespread in Tanzania, so they are easy to spot.

* **Ngorongoro Crater** If you love nature, then Ngorongoro Crater is your place. Located in Northern Serengeti, it is the largest caldera in Africa. There are around 60 different types of plants and trees, as well as various birds and reptiles.

* **Kilimanjaro** This mountain is located in northern Tanzania and is considered the highest peak in Africa. Its name comes from the Swahili word “kilemanje,” which means “the snow-capped mountain.” On top of the mountain, you can admire 360 degrees views of the surrounding area.

* **Dar es Salaam** It is the capital city of Tanzania. Dar es Salaam is known for its lively atmosphere, great restaurants, and beautiful beaches.

**Arusha** It is the starting point of the Great Migration route, where thousands of animals migrate yearly. It is located in the northeast of the country.

What is the official language of Tanzania?

Although the official language of Tanzania is Swahili, followed by English, Arabic, and French. Most Tanzanians speak both languages fluently. The truth is that more than 120 languages or dialects are spoken in the African country.

Sounds interesting? Tanzania is rich in its culture, and you need to see it with your own eyes. So keep reading to be more excited about your next adventure in Africa.

What are the most famous festivals in Tanzania?

If you like to be in festivals to feel more part of the culture, we give you some of the most popular festivals in this wild and beautiful country. In Tanzania, people celebrate many festivals throughout the year. Some main ones include:

* **Mwaka Kuu**

During this festival, men and women dress up in traditional clothes and dance in the streets. This tradition dates back to ancient times.

* **Mboga**

During this celebration, children wear colorful costumes and decorate their bodies with henna. Henna is used to make tattoos on their hands, feet, knees, elbows, and even faces.

* **Gogo Jiji**

Gogo jiji is celebrated during the rainy season. People travel to holy mountains to pray for a good harvest.

Do you need a visa to enter Tanzania?

Yes, most nationalities require a visa to enter Tanzania. However, if you want to explore Tanzania, enter (Tanzania eVisa). Here, you will find the application and feel worry-free. This process is very simple, and you don’t need to go to the embassy. It will take you less than 15 minutes, and your visa can be ready in as little as 30 minutes.