Voting starts in Round Two of People’s Choice

Voting in the second round of The Student Revolving Loan Fund and Sunshine Snacks People’s Choice Competition in association with Banks started yesterday July 16 and ends Wednesday, July 20.

Voters simply have to go to www.vote.ncf.bb, go to voter registration, sign up, enter your email address for validation then click the link and vote.

The Student Revolving Loan Fund and Sunshine Snacks People’s Choice Competition was launched on Friday, June 10 and Entertainers Association of Barbados (EAB) and the Barbados Association of Creatives and Artistes (BACA) publicly endorsed the Competition and encouraged their members to participate.

Amid concerns expressed by some artistes since the announcement of the Top 40 songs, both groups have reiterated their endorsement of the voting process.

EAB president Rudy Maloney and BACA president Sean ‘Apache’ Carter, say they stand by the voting process.

“I am aware of some of the issues arising out of the first round of the voting in the NCF’s People’s Choice competition. Actually, some of our members would have reached out to me. The NCF has been completely cooperative and open and engaging throughout the entire process of the competition.

He continued: “We were engaged about the idea initially. We endorsed it. We were there at the launch again and we endorsed it. We were made aware by some of our members of possible concerns. We reached out to the NCF and were invited to a meeting where in that meeting the IT professionals responsible who were able to walk us through the backend of the website and the validation process used, given that voters were allowed one vote per device.

“We are quite comfortable with the list of the Top 40 after the vote validation,” he said.

Likewise, EAB’s Maloney said the voting process was “fair” and said he was looking forward to an “exciting second round”.

“The Entertainment Association of Barbados believes that the judging process for the People’s Choice was a fair process. Any invalid votes were detected and deleted. Some people will be unhappy that they did not make it, that is par for course and part of life. The judging process is fair and we look forward to having a very exciting event at Soca Rukshun where the top 20 artistes emerging from this second round of voting will join the line-up for the event,” Maloney said.

The NCF stated that those with concerns should refer to the rules and raise all concerns formally with the appointed Arbiter.

The Top 20 from Round Two, will perform live at Courtesy and 98.1 The One Soca Rukshun on July 31st at Kensington Oval.