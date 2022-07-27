TWO IN REMAND FOR MURDER OF ROMAIN MAYERS

Police at District ‘B’ Police Station made a breakthrough into investigations relating the Murder of Romain Mayers, which occurred on Thursday 16th June 2022 at Fairview Heights, St. George. They have jointly arrested and charged the following persons:

They appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredricks at the District ‘B’ Magistrates Court on Tuesday 26th July 2022, and have been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison, Dodds and are schedule to reappear on Tuesday 23rd August 2022.