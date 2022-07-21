TRN Rugathlon kicks off this weekend!

Saturday July 26, 2022 promises to be a very busy day at the Historic Garrison Savannah. Not only will the Barbados Turf Club be holding horse racing, but the Barbados Rugby Football Union will also be hosting the inaugural TRN Rugathlon Tournament.

The Jugga Rucks will face off against the Iron Steps in the featured match. All interested rugby players and supporters, as well as those who know little to nothing about one of the most popular sports on the planet, are invited to come and watch.

Rugby Barbados welcomes the return to action and looks forward to an exciting event on Saturday afternoon.