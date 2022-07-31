TRN Rugathlon A Smashing Success

Barbados’ rugby elite got a chance to strut their stuff in the recent Tackle Rugby Now (TRN) Rugathlon, a 2-week rugby tournament consisting of various formats of the sport (7-a-side, 10-a-side, etc.).

The short tournament, played over three matches each day by two teams, took place on the 16th and 23rd of July, 2022 at the historic Garrison Savannah, the home of Bajan rugby.

The fiercely contested tournament was won by team Iron Steps Rugby, with stand-out performances from the likes of prodigious rugby star Mikyle Walcott (pictured), who has represented Barbados at all levels of the sport, and Women’s Player of the Tournament Jessica Derrell (pictured).

Tournament expert and project manager Stephen Millar expressed his delight at the success of the tournament, citing an increase in the level of competition over the 2-week period, and the noticeable development of the skills of the players.

The tournament also got lots of new eyes- and hands- on the sport, contributing to the growing profile of rugby union in Barbados, and developing more and more of the nation’s natural talent by giving players new and old a healthy and thriving competitive environment.

Players and spectators, while pleased, were not satisfied, calling for another such tournament, and TRN is eager to hit the ground running, inviting even more sponsors to get on the fast-moving rugby bandwagon in this early stage.