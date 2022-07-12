Taika Waititi’s sequel to Ragnarok, a Loving Blunder? Some fans are Thor over Hemsworth’s portrayal in his fourth foray

P R O L O G U E (Potential Spoilers Throughout)

By no means am I a purist fanboy, expecting a slavish adaptation like Asterix & Cleopatra was done in France.

There are clever ways and means of diverging and even innovating literary adaptation – including comic books, both Infinity War and Endgame from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) edition of the Avengers was proof of that, if the cinematic version followed the comics then many theatregoers might’ve been creeped out, since Thanos did the Snap not to ecologically even out resources across the Universe, but to attract the attention of Lady Death who he was obsessed with…

Instead, we were treated to a long story arc from 2008’s Iron Man and right on up to the grand finale in 2019, which for me was even better than the old time serials of the 1930s.

Then there are original developments like Tom Holland‘s version of Spider Man with Homecoming and the instant classic No Way Home which openly give a nod only to source material.

Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was almost completely original, and while I think it could’ve been stretched (no pun intended) into a trilogy, it nevertheless prepared the way for other MCU franchises to stand side by side with the more successful themes.

The trailers suggested equal parts of solemnity and mirth when the curtains finally pulled aside, so I was ready for a universe-hopping joyride with Guardians of the Galaxy riding shotgun. That’s where the trailers did a good job and the feature itself did not…

Not necessarily Voldemort – Christian Bale was the intergalactic foil

The first area fanboys foamed at is one I understood immediately, Gorr The God Butcher in the iconoclastic God Of Thunder series from 2013 seemed more like a space opera Voldemort in appearance. Therefore a conscious decision was made to shift away from this mould.

I was therefore surprised when they added an element of kidnapping children that reminded me of Saddam Hussein using children as shields for his mansion to prevent military reprisals during the height of the 1991 Gulf War made notorious by CNN’s coverage. This kind of heinousness was not part of the original Gorr, whose plot was far more deadly and insidious without descending into such craven spinelessness.

And yet? This was as far as the seriousness went, everything else was a slapdash grab to see if they could be more camp than the 1960’s Batman with Adam West…

When a Dramedy becomes a Tragedy

This film somehow made me think of the guy at a party who realises his jokes are a hit and decides to get taller in his tales until they soar out of reach from his original target audience.

Their examination of what led Thor Odinsson and Jane Foster to drift apart was one of the better moments of this fourth installment, just poignantly hinting how Thor wanted children and it was Jane who was a little tad career focussed – as a spin on traditional tropes, this was a more interesting path not fully explored.

Was it all bad? Here’s what went well, yet not explored…

Showing Thor had a Tattoo on his back celebrating his half-brother was a powerful reminder for all the rivalry between Laufeysson and himself, he continued to revere family, even though it was revealed at a moment when Zeus denuded the thunderer – much to the shock of his entourage. Considering the second series of Loki is now beginning to film in London, could there not have a been a tie-in or foreshadowing?

When Heimdall’s son revealed he was a leader in his own right and as astute as his father, was brushed under the chilldren’s cavalcade attacking the God Butcher in the end of this travesty. The illness that catapulted Jane Foster to quest for Mjolnir was also swept over and it was never explained properly how she was worthy to wield the shattered Uru Hammer except for Thor urging Mjolnir to watch over her and that was a plea not an incantation…

Thor from ancient mythology had a chariot drawn by this pair apart from a belt of power, steel gloves to guide lightning and a magic vest. Not that all had to be incorporated, but again there was an almost implicit assumption the audience understood.

It was also implied the original cut was longer than Avengers: Endgame by over 60 minutes and the possibility exists for Hemsworth not reprising this now laughable Asgardian. If true, it is not unreasonable in my view. For a story on religion and contemplating the infinite, the Gods were the least examined, makes you wonder what deal was made to rush this through… In all, while I do feel director Taika Waititi is enthralled by the Asgardian, this fourth Installment was not Love & Thunder, rather little else but a Loving Blunder!

…If I only could,

I’d make a deal with God,

And I’d get him to swap our places.

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

Be running up that building… Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God): Kate Bush

PLEASE NOTE: All images used are screenshots from Official Trailers on YouTube via Public Domain